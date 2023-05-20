Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Pediatric orthopedics
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Pediatric orthopedics
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Matthew Vance, MD
Age:48
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Buffalo:Residency
University of Buffalo:Internship
Boston Children's Hospital:Fellowship
Georgetown University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Growth problems
- Hip disorders
- Juvenile arthritis
- Orthopedic surgery
- Scoliosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336316652
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Matthew Vance, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
159 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
He is an awesome doctor made me feel safe
Verified PatientMarch 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Vance and his staff are amazing.
Verified PatientMarch 14, 2023
5.0
Everyone dealing with my care was so professional and attentive. I had complete trust in them.
Verified PatientFebruary 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Vance was very reassuring and a great doctor. Thank you!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Matthew Vance, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew Vance, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Matthew Vance, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew Vance, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.