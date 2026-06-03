Provider Image

Matthew P. Vance, MD

4.3

129 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Orthopedics

858-526-6140
Fax: 858-526-6076

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6503
    Fax: 858-874-0715

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Orthopedics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6140
    Fax: 858-526-6076

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Orthopedics

10243 Genetic Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Matthew P. Vance, MD

Age: 51
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male

Education

University of Buffalo: Residency
University of Buffalo: Internship
Boston Children's Hospital: Fellowship
Georgetown University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1336316652

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Matthew P. Vance, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.3

129 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.3

Provider discussed treatment options

4.3

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.4

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.2

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.2

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

4.0

No comment

Verified Patient

May 10, 2026

3.0

He is listed as a pediatric ortho with excellent reviews. He should stick to the kiddos.

Verified Patient

April 26, 2026

1.0

Dr.vance was in such a rush he didn't even realize the x-ray he was looking at was his initial XR with the fracture. It still had the audacity to say " Everything looks great "

Verified Patient

February 27, 2026

5.0

This medical team was very good. Asked questions to come up with the best treatment plan.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew P. Vance, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.