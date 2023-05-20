Provider Image

Matthew Vance, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Pediatric orthopedics
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-526-6140

Care schedule

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Matthew Vance, MD

Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Buffalo:
 Residency
University of Buffalo:
 Internship
Boston Children's Hospital:
 Fellowship
Georgetown University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1336316652
Matthew Vance, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
159 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
He is an awesome doctor made me feel safe
Verified Patient
March 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Vance and his staff are amazing.
Verified Patient
March 14, 2023
5.0
Everyone dealing with my care was so professional and attentive. I had complete trust in them.
Verified Patient
February 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Vance was very reassuring and a great doctor. Thank you!
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
