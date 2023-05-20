Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 20, 2023 5.0 He is an awesome doctor made me feel safe

Verified Patient March 29, 2023 5.0 Dr. Vance and his staff are amazing.

Verified Patient March 14, 2023 5.0 Everyone dealing with my care was so professional and attentive. I had complete trust in them.