Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Orthopedics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6140
Fax: 858-526-6076
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Orthopedics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
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Monday
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Friday
About Matthew P. Vance, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Growth problems
- Hip disorders
- Juvenile arthritis
- Orthopedic surgery
- Scoliosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336316652
Insurance plans accepted
Matthew P. Vance, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.3
129 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.3
Provider discussed treatment options
4.3
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.4
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.2
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.2
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
4.0
No comment
Verified Patient
May 10, 2026
3.0
He is listed as a pediatric ortho with excellent reviews. He should stick to the kiddos.
Verified Patient
April 26, 2026
1.0
Dr.vance was in such a rush he didn't even realize the x-ray he was looking at was his initial XR with the fracture. It still had the audacity to say " Everything looks great "
Verified Patient
February 27, 2026
5.0
This medical team was very good. Asked questions to come up with the best treatment plan.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew P. Vance, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.