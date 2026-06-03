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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418
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Tuesday
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I decided to choose a career in medicine when I was inspired by a physician mentor in college. This physician's compassion and commitment to his patients and their complete trust in him made me strive to someday be that kind of provider for others. There is no single treatment that "fits" every person. I believe that an OBGYN and woman must work as a team to tailor the most desired treatment and outcome to that individual's needs. Whether you are a mother, daughter, wife, or partner, each of you has a unique story to tell. It is a privilege to hear your story and to serve as the best advocate for your health and happiness. Some of my favorite things outside of work are being with family & friends, spending time in nature, reading a good book, and playing the piano.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1023403185
Melody Besharati, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
107 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Doctor BESHARATI has been excellent. She listens and addresses all concerns I have and takes the time to go over my care plan. I am so glad she is my doctor and I would absolutely recommend her.
Verified Patient
April 21, 2026
5.0
I love this doctor! She is always great
Verified Patient
April 15, 2026
5.0
Compassionate, attentive listening was reflected in the clinical notes. I was very comfortable with the questions and given ample opportunity to address my questions and concerns.
Verified Patient
March 13, 2026
5.0
Everything was explained very well. I would highly recommend Dr Besharati and her staff she listened to my concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Melody Besharati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Melody Besharati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Melody Besharati, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Cervical cancer is often referred to as a 'silent killer.' Learn what common symptoms to watch for.
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