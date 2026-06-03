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Melody Besharati, MD

4.8

107 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego OBGYN

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-874-2418

Care schedule

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About Melody Besharati, MD

I decided to choose a career in medicine when I was inspired by a physician mentor in college. This physician's compassion and commitment to his patients and their complete trust in him made me strive to someday be that kind of provider for others. There is no single treatment that "fits" every person. I believe that an OBGYN and woman must work as a team to tailor the most desired treatment and outcome to that individual's needs. Whether you are a mother, daughter, wife, or partner, each of you has a unique story to tell. It is a privilege to hear your story and to serve as the best advocate for your health and happiness. Some of my favorite things outside of work are being with family &amp; friends, spending time in nature, reading a good book, and playing the piano.

Age: 38
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi

Education

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Medical School
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023403185

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Melody Besharati, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

107 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Doctor BESHARATI has been excellent. She listens and addresses all concerns I have and takes the time to go over my care plan. I am so glad she is my doctor and I would absolutely recommend her.

Verified Patient

April 21, 2026

5.0

I love this doctor! She is always great

Verified Patient

April 15, 2026

5.0

Compassionate, attentive listening was reflected in the clinical notes. I was very comfortable with the questions and given ample opportunity to address my questions and concerns.

Verified Patient

March 13, 2026

5.0

Everything was explained very well. I would highly recommend Dr Besharati and her staff she listened to my concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.