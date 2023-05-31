Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Melody Besharati, MD
I decided to choose a career in medicine when I was inspired by a physician mentor in college. This physician's compassion and commitment to his patients and their complete trust in him made me strive to someday be that kind of provider for others. There is no single treatment that "fits" every person. I believe that an OBGYN and woman must work as a team to tailor the most desired treatment and outcome to that individual's needs. Whether you are a mother, daughter, wife, or partner, each of you has a unique story to tell. It is a privilege to hear your story and to serve as the best advocate for your health and happiness. Some of my favorite things outside of work are being with family & friends, spending time in nature, reading a good book, and playing the piano.
Age:35
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
Ratings and reviews
4.8
137 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Only thing is the doctor did not show for 25 minutes. Hmmmmmmm
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Very clear explanation and plan
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
I REALLY liked *Dr. Beshasati a LOT. She listened, paid excellent attention, met my questions, was balanced and knowledgeable re: natural (holistic) approaches vs. medical ones and told me what she thought was best way to proceed re: my skin, spots, _____ kerotosis, etc., I walked out of the appt. feeling very fortunate to have had her as the doctor assigned to me (after the one I went to a while ago... She's balanced, very intelligent, and was truly present with me in the best way. Didn't waste her time or mine.
