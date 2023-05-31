About Melody Besharati, MD

I decided to choose a career in medicine when I was inspired by a physician mentor in college. This physician's compassion and commitment to his patients and their complete trust in him made me strive to someday be that kind of provider for others. There is no single treatment that "fits" every person. I believe that an OBGYN and woman must work as a team to tailor the most desired treatment and outcome to that individual's needs. Whether you are a mother, daughter, wife, or partner, each of you has a unique story to tell. It is a privilege to hear your story and to serve as the best advocate for your health and happiness. Some of my favorite things outside of work are being with family & friends, spending time in nature, reading a good book, and playing the piano.

Age: 35

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Santa Clara Valley Medical Center : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Medical School

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center : Internship



NPI 1023403185