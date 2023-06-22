Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 22, 2023 5.0 Telemed visit was not rushed and call was on time. *Tes took time to explain and answer my questions. No labs to discuss yet.

Verified Patient May 11, 2023 5.0 Very satisfied.

Verified Patient April 5, 2023 4.6 *Dr. Macasadia [PA] is very professional. She always listen to my concerns and give me holistic advice and/or recommendations.