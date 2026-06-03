Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City
610 Euclid Ave.
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950-2953
Get directions
619-527-7700
Fax: 619-527-3226
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Merritt S. Matthews, MD
I treat children as well as adults for all their primary health care needs.
Education
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- ADHD (adults)
- Geriatrics
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720024755
Insurance plans accepted
Merritt S. Matthews, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Merritt S. Matthews, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Merritt S. Matthews, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.