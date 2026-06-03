About Merritt S. Matthews, MD

I treat children as well as adults for all their primary health care needs.

Age: 87

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Saint Joseph Mercy Health System : Residency

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System : Internship

Howard University : Medical School



Areas of focus Abuse (adult)

ADHD (adults)

Geriatrics

Immigration physicals

Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.