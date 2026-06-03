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Merritt S. Matthews, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City

619-527-7700
Fax: 619-527-3226

610 Euclid Ave.
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950-2953

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City

    610 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 302
    National City, CA 91950-2953
    Get directions

    619-527-7700
    Fax: 619-527-3226

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Merritt S. Matthews, MD

I treat children as well as adults for all their primary health care needs.

Age: 87
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System: Residency
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System: Internship
Howard University: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Abuse (adult)
  • ADHD (adults)
  • Geriatrics
  • Immigration physicals
  • Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1720024755

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Merritt S. Matthews, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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