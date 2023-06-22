Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego610 Euclid Ave
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Merritt Matthews, MD
I treat children as well as adults for all their primary health care needs.
Age:84
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:Residency
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System:Internship
Howard University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- ADHD (adults)
- Geriatrics
- Immigration physicals
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1720024755
Insurance plans accepted
Merritt Matthews, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
31 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
Telemed visit was not rushed and call was on time. *Tes took time to explain and answer my questions. No labs to discuss yet.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Very satisfied.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
4.6
*Dr. Macasadia [PA] is very professional. She always listen to my concerns and give me holistic advice and/or recommendations.
Verified PatientMarch 3, 2023
5.0
This office the doctors, nurses & staff are the best! They always get everything done!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Merritt Matthews, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Merritt Matthews, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
