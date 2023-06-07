Provider Image

Michael Bradshaw, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. Insight Dermatology
    9878 Hibert St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-693-3000
    Fax: 858-693-3700

About Michael Bradshaw, MD

Age:
 43
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:
 Medical School
University of Rochester:
 Residency
Intermountain Healthcare Corporation:
 Internship
Areas of focus
NPI
1861646267

Insurance plans accepted

Michael Bradshaw, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
83 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bradshaw is an excellent dr. w/great patient care.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
I have seen Dr. Bradshaw for a few years now. He is always very nice and listens to my concerns. He offers good suggestions for treatment both prescribed and things I can do on my own. He takes his time and examines thoroughly and takes time to listen.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bradshaw was amazing! So daring, listened to me. Answered all of my questions and concerns and was honest with me.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2023
4.0
I was of the impression that the doctor listened and found issues I brought up. I thought his examination other that what I brought to his attention was much less thorough. Seemed less thorough anyway.
