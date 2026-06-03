Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Insight Dermatology
9878 Hibert St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
858-693-3000
Fax: 858-693-3700
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michael B. Bradshaw, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Contact dermatitis
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Cutaneous lupus
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Melanoma
- Moles
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861646267
Insurance plans accepted
Michael B. Bradshaw, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
109 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
I look forward to my appts. with Dr. Bradshaw. He is very thorough takes care of my issues quickly and answers my questions with compassion.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
Dr Bradshaw was attentive to my issues, clear about his actions.
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
This visit was very good. This visit was great.
Verified Patient
February 17, 2026
5.0
Excellent care
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael B. Bradshaw, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.