Verified Patient June 7, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Bradshaw is an excellent dr. w/great patient care.

Verified Patient May 22, 2023 5.0 I have seen Dr. Bradshaw for a few years now. He is always very nice and listens to my concerns. He offers good suggestions for treatment both prescribed and things I can do on my own. He takes his time and examines thoroughly and takes time to listen.

Verified Patient April 28, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Bradshaw was amazing! So daring, listened to me. Answered all of my questions and concerns and was honest with me.