Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Insight Dermatology9878 Hibert St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions858-693-3000
Fax: 858-693-3700
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
About Michael Bradshaw, MD
Age:43
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of Rochester:Residency
Intermountain Healthcare Corporation:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Contact dermatitis
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Cutaneous lupus
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Melanoma
- Moles
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861646267
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Bradshaw, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
83 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bradshaw is an excellent dr. w/great patient care.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
I have seen Dr. Bradshaw for a few years now. He is always very nice and listens to my concerns. He offers good suggestions for treatment both prescribed and things I can do on my own. He takes his time and examines thoroughly and takes time to listen.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Bradshaw was amazing! So daring, listened to me. Answered all of my questions and concerns and was honest with me.
Verified PatientMarch 22, 2023
4.0
I was of the impression that the doctor listened and found issues I brought up. I thought his examination other that what I brought to his attention was much less thorough. Seemed less thorough anyway.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
