Michael Butera, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Pulmonary Medicine & Infectious Disease6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2308
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
About Michael Butera, MD
Age:65
In practice since:1991
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Emory University:Internship
Emory University:Residency
State University of New York:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tropical medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104925205
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Butera, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Butera, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
