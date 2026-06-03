Understanding COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’
A small number of people who had COVID-19 experience symptoms for months.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Infectious disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Pulmonary Medicine & Infectious Disease
6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2308
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
619-462-9010
Fax: 619-287-9058
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1104925205
Michael L. Butera, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
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Michael L. Butera, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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