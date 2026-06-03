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Michael Hachadorian, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

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Carlsbad Village Family Practice

2801 Jefferson Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Michael Edward Hachadorian, MD

760-750-1902
Fax: 760-750-1906

277 Rancheros Drive
Suite 101
San Marcos, CA 92069

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Location and phone

  1. Carlsbad Village Family Practice

    2801 Jefferson Street
    Carlsbad, CA 92008
    Get directions

  2. Michael Edward Hachadorian, MD

    277 Rancheros Drive
    Suite 101
    San Marcos, CA 92069
    Get directions

    760-750-1902
    Fax: 760-750-1906

Care schedule

Michael Edward Hachadorian, MD

277 Rancheros Drive

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About Michael Hachadorian, MD

Gender: Male

Education

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Residency
University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine: Medical School
University of Washington Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1740844836

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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