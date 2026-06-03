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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Carlsbad Village Family Practice
2801 Jefferson Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Get directions
Michael Edward Hachadorian, MD
277 Rancheros Drive
Suite 101
San Marcos, CA 92069
Get directions
760-750-1902
Fax: 760-750-1906
Care schedule
Michael Edward Hachadorian, MD
277 Rancheros Drive
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About Michael Hachadorian, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1740844836
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Hachadorian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.