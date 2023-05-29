Medical Doctor
Preventive medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Michael Hughes, MD, MPH
My practice is focused on the evaluation and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and pathologies. My goal is to educate and increase my patients’ knowledge and understanding of their injury or illness as this provides them with the tools to recover faster. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and family, traveling, playing piano and flying radio-controlled planes.
Age:61
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831109255
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Hughes, MD, MPH, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
292 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Really like Dr Hughes
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Hughes is the best!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hughes was great! He listened to concerns I had about my injury and about treatment. His staff was ver professional.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I was impressed with entire gastrological staff.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Hughes, MD, MPH, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Hughes, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
