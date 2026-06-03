Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About Michael Hughes, MD, MPH
My practice is focused on the evaluation and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and pathologies. My goal is to educate and increase my patients’ knowledge and understanding of their injury or illness as this provides them with the tools to recover faster. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and family, traveling, playing piano and flying radio-controlled planes.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831109255
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Hughes, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Hughes, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.