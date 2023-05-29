About Michael Hughes, MD, MPH

My practice is focused on the evaluation and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and pathologies. My goal is to educate and increase my patients’ knowledge and understanding of their injury or illness as this provides them with the tools to recover faster. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and family, traveling, playing piano and flying radio-controlled planes.

Age: 61

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School



Areas of focus Sports medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1831109255