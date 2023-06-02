Michael Sirota, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
  1. 6719 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-229-3932

About Michael Sirota, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Union Memorial Hospital:
 Internship
University of Massachusetts:
 Medical School
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Union Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1558542423

Ratings and reviews

4.6
45 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 2, 2023
5.0
Staff very helpful & friendly, & respectful to this little old lady.
Verified Patient
April 6, 2023
5.0
Great experience. Highly recommend *Dr. Sirota. #8. Not discussed.
Verified Patient
January 12, 2023
5.0
Did not part of treatment.
Verified Patient
January 6, 2023
4.8
All good.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Sirota, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Sirota, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
