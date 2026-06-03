Michael A. Sirota, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Michael A. Sirota, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
9095 Rio San Diego Drive
Suite 450
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
619-229-3932
Fax: 619-582-2860
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michael A. Sirota, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558542423
Insurance plans accepted
Michael A. Sirota, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
31 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael A. Sirota, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.