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Michael A. Sirota, MD

4.8

31 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

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San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center

619-229-3932
Fax: 619-582-2860

9095 Rio San Diego Drive
Suite 450
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center

    9095 Rio San Diego Drive
    Suite 450
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-229-3932
    Fax: 619-582-2860

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Michael A. Sirota, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Union Memorial Hospital: Internship
University of Massachusetts: Medical School
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center: Fellowship
Union Memorial Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1558542423

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael A. Sirota, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

31 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.