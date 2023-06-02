Michael Sirota, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
- 6719 Alvarado Rd
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92120
About Michael Sirota, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Union Memorial Hospital:Internship
University of Massachusetts:Medical School
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center:Fellowship
Union Memorial Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Knee arthroscopy
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Meniscal tear
- Orthopedic surgery
NPI
1558542423
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Sirota, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
45 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
Staff very helpful & friendly, & respectful to this little old lady.
Verified PatientApril 6, 2023
5.0
Great experience. Highly recommend *Dr. Sirota. #8. Not discussed.
Verified PatientJanuary 12, 2023
5.0
Did not part of treatment.
Verified PatientJanuary 6, 2023
4.8
All good.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Sirota, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Sirota, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
