Michael Verdolin, MD

Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Pain Consultants of San Diego
    2452 Fenton St
    Suite 205
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    619-625-1144

About Michael Verdolin, MD

Chronic pain has a devastating impact on patients and their families. The goal of pain medicine is to recognize that pain is a symptom, not a disease. To effectively manage the impact, our physicians apply the latest medical and interventional techniques along with alternative therapies. The value of having a fellowship-trained pain physician involved cannot be understated.
Age:
 54
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Italian, Spanish
Education
Walter Reed Army Medical Center:
 Fellowship
University of Miami:
 Medical School
National Naval Medical Center:
 Residency
National Naval Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic pain management
  • Discogram
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Epidurolysis
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Narcotic/Baclofen pump
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477525657

Michael Verdolin, MD, accepts 61 health insurance plans.

Michael Verdolin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Verdolin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.