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Michael H. Verdolin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Pain Consultants of San Diego

619-625-1144
Fax: 619-872-0964

910 Hale Place
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Pain Consultants of San Diego

    910 Hale Place
    Suite 102
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-625-1144
    Fax: 619-872-0964

Care schedule

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About Michael H. Verdolin, MD

Chronic pain has a devastating impact on patients and their families. The goal of pain medicine is to recognize that pain is a symptom, not a disease. To effectively manage the impact, our physicians apply the latest medical and interventional techniques along with alternative therapies. The value of having a fellowship-trained pain physician involved cannot be understated.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male

Education

Walter Reed Army Medical Center: Fellowship
University of Miami: Medical School
National Naval Medical Center: Residency
National Naval Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Caudal injection
  • Chronic pain management
  • Discogram
  • Epidural steroid injections
  • Epidurolysis
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Narcotic/Baclofen pump
  • Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Spinal cord stimulator
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477525657

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael H. Verdolin, MD, accepts 50 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.