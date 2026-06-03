Michael H. Verdolin, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Michael H. Verdolin, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Pain Consultants of San Diego
910 Hale Place
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
619-625-1144
Fax: 619-872-0964
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michael H. Verdolin, MD
Chronic pain has a devastating impact on patients and their families. The goal of pain medicine is to recognize that pain is a symptom, not a disease. To effectively manage the impact, our physicians apply the latest medical and interventional techniques along with alternative therapies. The value of having a fellowship-trained pain physician involved cannot be understated.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Chronic pain management
- Discogram
- Epidural steroid injections
- Epidurolysis
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Narcotic/Baclofen pump
- Radiofrequency thermocoagulation
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477525657
Insurance plans accepted
Michael H. Verdolin, MD, accepts 50 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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