Age: 54

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Italian , Spanish

Education Walter Reed Army Medical Center : Fellowship

University of Miami : Medical School

National Naval Medical Center : Residency

National Naval Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Caudal injection

Chronic pain management

Discogram

Epidural steroid injections

Epidurolysis

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Narcotic/Baclofen pump

Radiofrequency thermocoagulation

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Spinal cord stimulator

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

