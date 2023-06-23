Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 4340 Genesee Ave
Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92117
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Michelle Liske, MD
"Prepare now to live a long, happy and healthy life."
Age:56
In practice since:1997
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Women's health
NPI
1326366121
Insurance plans accepted
Michelle Liske, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
121 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
4.6
Doctor shared how pleased she was with tests, health, encouraged to keep up good work.
Verified PatientJune 15, 2023
5.0
I am thrilled with the care I am receiving with Dr Liske, I feel like she really cares about me and my health.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Liske is amazing, incredible and outstanding!
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Liske took the time to listen to all of my concerns and seemed very invested in my care. Above and beyond any experience I've had with a primary care physician.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michelle Liske, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Liske, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
