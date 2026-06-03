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Michelle A. Liske, MD

4.8

243 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Michelle Liske, MD, Inc.

858-356-5600
Fax: 858-356-4965

4340 Genesee Ave.
Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92117-4940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Michelle Liske, MD, Inc.

    4340 Genesee Ave.
    Suite 207
    San Diego, CA 92117-4940
    Get directions

    858-356-5600
    Fax: 858-356-4965

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Michelle A. Liske, MD

"Prepare now to live a long, happy and healthy life."

Age: 59
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Female

Education

Loma Linda University: Medical School
Loma Linda University: Internship
Loma Linda University: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1326366121

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michelle A. Liske, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

243 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Kristina Phillips [NP] thorough.

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

I CONSIDER THE DOCTOR A GREAT LISTENER AND VERY MUCH AWARE OF THE PATIENTS PHYSICAL CONDITION

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Initially saw the NP, then the doctor examined me and set the course of treatment

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

I enjoyed taking this survey, because I am very pleased to have dr. Liske as my primary care doctor.... Thank you

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.