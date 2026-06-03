Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Michelle Liske, MD, Inc.
4340 Genesee Ave.
Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92117-4940
Get directions
858-356-5600
Fax: 858-356-4965
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Michelle A. Liske, MD
"Prepare now to live a long, happy and healthy life."
Education
Areas of focus
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1326366121
Insurance plans accepted
Michelle A. Liske, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
243 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Kristina Phillips [NP] thorough.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
I CONSIDER THE DOCTOR A GREAT LISTENER AND VERY MUCH AWARE OF THE PATIENTS PHYSICAL CONDITION
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Initially saw the NP, then the doctor examined me and set the course of treatment
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
I enjoyed taking this survey, because I am very pleased to have dr. Liske as my primary care doctor.... Thank you
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle A. Liske, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle A. Liske, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.