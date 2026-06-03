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Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3189
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
-
Saturday
About Min K. Kim, PA
The Sharp Experience means providing high-quality, compassionate care for my patients.
Education
NPI
1841697513
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Min K. Kim, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.