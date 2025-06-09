Medical doctor (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
1400 E Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Moe Zaw, MD
Education
NPI
1063751444
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Moe Zaw, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Moe Zaw, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Moe Zaw, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.