A second chance after a life-saving heart transplant
When one man’s heart unexpectedly failed, the teams at Sharp helped guide him through an emotional journey of survival, healing and hope.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472
Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant
3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901
1326434655
Mohamed Hassanein, MD, PhD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohamed Hassanein, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohamed Hassanein, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mohamed Hassanein, MD, PhD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.