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Mohamed Hassanein, MD, PhD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiothoracic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Call to schedule

Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472

8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901

3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-7471
    Fax: 858-939-7472

  2. Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-3831
    Fax: 858-636-2901

About Mohamed Hassanein, MD, PhD

Age: 42
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Fellowship
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1326434655

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mohamed Hassanein, MD, PhD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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