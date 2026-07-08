At 63, Gary English had built a life grounded in hard work and family. A longtime project manager for Magnesite Specialties, he wore many hats — from estimator to problem-solver — and remained deeply committed to the people and work he believed in.

Outside of work, Gary’s world revolved around family. He and his wife, Christa, married in 1988, raised three children and now enjoy three grandchildren. Their home is often lively, especially since their daughter’s family moved in last year, allowing Gary to see his grandkids daily.

Active and health-conscious, Gary stayed busy at the gym, outdoors and home. Nothing in his routine hinted at what was to come.

A sudden emergency

On February 9, Gary went into the gym for his usual workout, but something felt off. He left for home — a drive he doesn’t remember — and when he arrived, Christa immediately knew something was wrong. Within moments, Gary became violently ill, and Christa called 911. As paramedics rushed him to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, his condition worsened.

Gary’s heart stopped in the parking lot.

“When Gary arrived, he was in cardiogenic shock following a cardiac arrest, meaning his heart was no longer able to pump enough blood to support his vital organs,” says Dr. Seemal Mumtaz, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont. “Our team had to act quickly to save his life.”

Doctors initiated advanced life-support measures, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) — a specialized machine that temporarily takes over the work of the heart and lungs. It helps oxygenate the blood, pumping it through the body when the heart is too weak to do so on its own.

“ECMO is often used in the most critical situations, when conventional treatments aren’t enough,” Dr. Mumtaz says. “In Gary’s case, it provided a crucial window to stabilize his condition, protect his organs and determine the best path forward.”

Fighting to stay alive

Days later, Gary was transferred to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he remained in critical condition. When he regained consciousness in the ICU, he was disoriented as the reality of his condition unfolded — his heart was failing, and he needed a transplant.

“It kind of hits you all at once,” he says. “You don’t really process it right away, but you know it’s serious.”

For weeks, Gary remained hospitalized, closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team to keep him stable while awaiting a donor heart, a period filled with uncertainty and hope.

“They told me this is the life of a transplant patient,” Gary says. “You stay here so you’re healthy enough when the time comes.”

The call that changed everything

Finally, Gary received the call he had been waiting for: A heart had become available. He immediately called Christa. “I had to pull the phone away from my ear because she screamed so loud,” he says, laughing.

Surgery was scheduled for that night. As he prepared, Gary struggled to grasp the magnitude of what lay ahead.

“I just couldn’t wrap my head around it,” he says. “They were going to take my heart out and put another one in. It didn’t feel real.”

“When a donor heart becomes available, every step must be carefully coordinated and precisely timed,” says Dr. Mohamed Hassanein, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial. “Multiple teams work simultaneously — from the donor recovery team to the surgical team — so everything aligns the moment the organ arrives. For patients like Gary, this surgery is not just a procedure — it’s a second chance at life made possible through extraordinary teamwork and generosity.”

On April 20, Gary underwent a successful heart transplant.

The road home

In the weeks after surgery, Gary focused on healing, supported by a care team he describes as “incredible.”

“I can’t say enough about the nurses and doctors,” he says. “They don’t miss a thing. In construction, close is close enough — but in the hospital, it has to be exact.”

After months in the hospital, Gary learned he was going home. The excitement made it nearly impossible to sleep. “I felt like a kid going to Disneyland the next morning,” he says.

Walking out of the hospital and ringing the ceremonial bell marked a powerful turning point — closing one chapter and beginning another.

A new perspective

Now home, Gary is focused on healing and looking ahead. At the top of his list is attending his nephew’s wedding — a milestone he’s determined not to miss.

The experience has changed him in lasting ways, reshaping how he views life and what matters most. Today, Gary is embracing life with a renewed gratitude — surrounded by family, supported by his care team and shaped by the second chance he’s been given.

“What you’re going through won’t last forever,” Gary says. “One day, it will become a memory. Just keep looking forward.”

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