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Mohammad M. Pashmforoush, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Tri-City Cardiology and Arrhythmia Services

760-630-1606
Fax: 760-630-1654

2424 Vista Way
Suite 300-301
Oceanside, CA 92054

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Tri-City Cardiology and Arrhythmia Services

    2424 Vista Way
    Suite 300-301
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    Get directions

    760-630-1606
    Fax: 760-630-1654

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Mohammad M. Pashmforoush, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi

Education

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship
University of Washington: Internship
Pritzker School of Medicine: Medical School
University of Washington: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1699722397

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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