Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD
I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.
Age:53
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Krish-na-more-thee
Languages:English, Tamil, French
Education
McGill University:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Residency
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1821199001
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
134 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. K. and I had a very nice conversation about the operation... what to expect before and after, info about the procedure, etc. He is very willing and interested in informing me.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr.Krishnamoorthy has from the start explained in detail my diagnosis, updates based on additional tests and biopsy and my options for treatment. He has always ensured I am involved in the decision making and answered any questions I have thoroughly. I am blessed to have him as my surgeon and would recommend him to anyone.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Very informative and compassionate he is awesome
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
*Dr. K. and I had a very nice and informative conversation about the surgery.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.