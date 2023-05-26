*Dr. K. and I had a very nice conversation about the operation... what to expect before and after, info about the procedure, etc. He is very willing and interested in informing me.

Dr.Krishnamoorthy has from the start explained in detail my diagnosis, updates based on additional tests and biopsy and my options for treatment. He has always ensured I am involved in the decision making and answered any questions I have thoroughly. I am blessed to have him as my surgeon and would recommend him to anyone.