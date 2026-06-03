Racing toward good health
In 2021, Rosa Garrett, an employee at Sharp, learned she had colon cancer. Thirteen months later, she discovered she had breast cancer.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1821199001
Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
234 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I think Dr. Krishnamoorthy Is absolutely wonderful! The first time I met him, he asked me what I knew about my condition. Which I completely love because he treated me like I actually knew what I was talking about. I look forward to working with him in the future.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Krishnamoorty is very knowledgeable. He explained everything to my daughter and me about how the treatment would go.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Fantastic what a great doctor and nurses and everyone
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
My doctor cared for me about how I'm feeling. He checked my surgery.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
In 2021, Rosa Garrett, an employee at Sharp, learned she had colon cancer. Thirteen months later, she discovered she had breast cancer.
Afarin Fullen, a dietitian at Sharp Mesa Vista, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.