About Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD

I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Krish-na-more-thee

Languages: French

Education McGill University : Medical School

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Residency

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Internship



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