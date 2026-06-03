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Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD

4.9

234 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

Care schedule

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About Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD

I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized, comprehensive breast health program that focuses on prevention, education, early detection and advanced treatment.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Krish-na-more-thee
Languages: French

Education

McGill University: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center: Residency
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1821199001

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mohan Krishnamoorthy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

234 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I think Dr. Krishnamoorthy Is absolutely wonderful! The first time I met him, he asked me what I knew about my condition. Which I completely love because he treated me like I actually knew what I was talking about. I look forward to working with him in the future.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Krishnamoorty is very knowledgeable. He explained everything to my daughter and me about how the treatment would go.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Fantastic what a great doctor and nurses and everyone

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

My doctor cared for me about how I'm feeling. He checked my surgery.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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