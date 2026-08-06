Namrata Kapoor, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Namrata Kapoor, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
About Namrata Kapoor, MD
I became a physician because I loved the biology and physiology of the human body and being able to help people see better. My care philosophy is to treat my patients as I would my own family members. When I’m not working, I enjoy walking, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710140876
Insurance plans accepted
Namrata Kapoor, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
342 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
All very well.
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Dr Kapoor is amazing! Alleviated my concerns and she's very knowledgeable and compassionate
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kaporr was amazing. She is an excellent physician.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Namrata Kapoor, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.