Namrata Kapoor, MD
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
About Namrata Kapoor, MD
Age:40
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Hofstra Northwell Hospital:Residency
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute:Fellowship
State University of New York, Upstate:Medical School
Hospital of Saint Raphael:Internship
NPI
1710140876
Insurance plans accepted
Namrata Kapoor, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
359 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kapoor and her staff were excellent. I'm so grateful to have Dr. Kapoor as my doctor.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
MD is a terrible condition but the staff AND Dr. Kapor help to make it possible for me to keep my vision. They are kind, supportive, friendly, and make me .
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr Kapoor is very through with explanations I can understand! Very kind and professional!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Couldn't ask for more from a physician. She explained everything.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
