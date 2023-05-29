Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient May 29, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kapoor and her staff were excellent. I'm so grateful to have Dr. Kapoor as my doctor.

Verified Patient May 29, 2023 5.0 MD is a terrible condition but the staff AND Dr. Kapor help to make it possible for me to keep my vision. They are kind, supportive, friendly, and make me .

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 5.0 Dr Kapoor is very through with explanations I can understand! Very kind and professional!