About Namrata Kapoor, MD

I became a physician because I loved the biology and physiology of the human body and being able to help people see better. My care philosophy is to treat my patients as I would my own family members. When I’m not working, I enjoy walking, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Languages: Hindi

Education Hofstra Northwell Hospital : Residency

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute : Fellowship

State University of New York, Upstate : Medical School

Hospital of Saint Raphael : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.