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Namrata Kapoor, MD

4.8

342 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

858-521-2301
Fax: 858-521-2018

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2301
    Fax: 858-521-2018

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Ophthalmology

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

8701 Cuyamaca St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

About Namrata Kapoor, MD

I became a physician because I loved the biology and physiology of the human body and being able to help people see better. My care philosophy is to treat my patients as I would my own family members. When I’m not working, I enjoy walking, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 48
Gender: Female
Languages: Hindi

Education

Hofstra Northwell Hospital: Residency
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute: Fellowship
State University of New York, Upstate: Medical School
Hospital of Saint Raphael: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710140876

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Namrata Kapoor, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

342 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

All very well.

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Dr Kapoor is amazing! Alleviated my concerns and she's very knowledgeable and compassionate

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kaporr was amazing. She is an excellent physician.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.