Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nanae Takatori, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only.
Age:39
In practice since:2019
Languages:English
Education
Stanford University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
Stanford University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1508123217
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Nanae Takatori, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
212 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr Anitake is wonderful, personable, caring, and professional.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Takatori, put me at ease by explaining the colonoscopy process and answering questions. Her and staff were very professional but caring at the same time.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Soft and kind spoken
Verified PatientMay 15, 2023
5.0
I appreciate that Dr. Takatori keeps track of my progress and was very careful about a diagnosis. Now that I have some concrete answers and things to do/change, I am seeing progress for myself and feeling a lot better!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nanae Takatori, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nanae Takatori, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nanae Takatori, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nanae Takatori, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.