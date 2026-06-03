Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Nanae Takatori, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1508123217
Insurance plans accepted
Nanae Takatori, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
319 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Always great experience with Dr. Takatori
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Thank you Doctor! You took the time to speak with me and concerned about my situations.
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Great dr
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Good experience
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nanae Takatori, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.