About Natsurang Chongkrairatanakul, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Joyce Chung, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose a career in medicine because it allows me to help a lot of people using my knowledge and care. My goal is to provide excellent patient care with a focus on education and patient-involved decision making. I strongly believe that a successful treatment comes from a good doctor-patient relationship and up-to-date medical knowledge and treatment options. Outside of medicine, I enjoy any activities with my twin girls, especially outdoor picnics.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2019

Name pronunciation: Chong-Krai-Ra-Ta-Na-Kul

Languages: English , Thai

Education Bassett Medical Center : Internship

Massachusetts General Hospital : Fellowship

Mahidol University Faculty of Medicine : Medical School

University of Wisconsin : Fellowship

Bassett Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1992996375