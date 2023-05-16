Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
-
Thursday
About Natsurang Chongkrairatanakul, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Joyce Chung, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I chose a career in medicine because it allows me to help a lot of people using my knowledge and care. My goal is to provide excellent patient care with a focus on education and patient-involved decision making. I strongly believe that a successful treatment comes from a good doctor-patient relationship and up-to-date medical knowledge and treatment options. Outside of medicine, I enjoy any activities with my twin girls, especially outdoor picnics.
Age:39
In practice since:2019
Name pronunciation:Chong-Krai-Ra-Ta-Na-Kul
Languages:English, Thai
Education
Bassett Medical Center:Internship
Massachusetts General Hospital:Fellowship
Mahidol University Faculty of Medicine:Medical School
University of Wisconsin:Fellowship
Bassett Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
Ratings and reviews
4.8
93 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chong is very thorough when explaining your health plan, and will even write it down in case you forget, even though its on FMH. For me it helps to have handwritten notes so I can put on my refrigerator as a reminder. She is very helpful and seems like she really cares about your health.
Verified PatientApril 23, 2023
5.0
Dr C was very thorough in her explanation of my condition and the options I have available pending lab results.
Verified PatientApril 16, 2023
5.0
I think *Dr. Chong is terrific! She knows I like to see her in person & that I always want data and information and she listens to me.
Verified PatientApril 1, 2023
5.0
Professional and speaks in layman's terms that I understood.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
