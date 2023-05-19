Provider Image

Joyce Chung, MD

Medical Doctor
Endocrinology (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-621-4085

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday

About Joyce Chung, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Natsurang Chongkrairatanakul, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:
 62
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Hawaii:
 Internship
University of Hawaii:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
The University of Hong Kong:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1477561504
Ratings and reviews

4.7
88 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
Dr was great overall
Verified Patient
May 11, 2023
5.0
Great doctor
Verified Patient
April 25, 2023
5.0
Very kind, answered all questions thoroughly, listened & took my concerns into consideration, highly knowledgeable.
Verified Patient
April 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chung provided very thorough explanations.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joyce Chung, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joyce Chung, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
