Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
About Joyce Chung, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Natsurang Chongkrairatanakul, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:62
In practice since:1994
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Hawaii:Internship
University of Hawaii:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
The University of Hong Kong:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Adrenal disorders
- Diabetes
- General endocrinology
- Osteoporosis
- Pituitary disorders
- Thyroid problems
NPI
1477561504
Insurance plans accepted
Joyce Chung, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
88 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr was great overall
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Great doctor
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Very kind, answered all questions thoroughly, listened & took my concerns into consideration, highly knowledgeable.
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chung provided very thorough explanations.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Joyce Chung, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joyce Chung, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
