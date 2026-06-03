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Neil L. Halim, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Lake San Marcos Family Medicine

760-744-9626
Fax: 760-744-0751

1030 La Bonita Dr
Suite 316
San Marcos, CA 92078

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Location and phone

  1. Lake San Marcos Family Medicine

    1030 La Bonita Dr
    Suite 316
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    Get directions

    760-744-9626
    Fax: 760-744-0751

Care schedule

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About Neil L. Halim, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

Louisiana State University: Residency
Louisiana State University: Medical School
Louisiana State University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1689623548

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Special recognitions

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