Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nenad Milanovic, DPM
I became a physician because this career provides me with a unique opportunity and privilege to make a meaningful impact on the most important aspect of life, our health. It is gratifying and I appreciate it very much. My patient care philosophy and goals are to treat my patients with the utmost respect, compassion, and integrity while providing excellent medical care to the best of my knowledge and ability. I strive to empower my patients with open dialogue and educational conversations encompassing all treatment options for their condition as well as sharing in their medical decisions with a common goal of lifelong health. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family. We enjoy traveling and hanging out at the beach with our dog.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1518353994
Insurance plans accepted
Nenad Milanovic, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
406 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
He is so good. I have gotten my son in the pipeline to go see him about an ingrown toenail
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
The physician and staff demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise. The recommended treatment for my heel provided significant relief.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Excellent service.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. MILANOVIC was amazing. Treated me with the upmost care. We talked about the condition of my toe. What my options were and what he recommended. I asked to watch the procedure, which he allowed. Dr. Milanovic explained every step he was making while working on my toe. Very pleased with my entire visit. The entire process from me walking In the building to me walking out was less than 30 min.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nenad Milanovic, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nenad Milanovic, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.