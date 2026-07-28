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Nenad Milanovic, DPM

4.8

406 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry

619-397-3165
Fax: 619-397-3484

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Podiatry

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3165
    Fax: 619-397-3484

Care schedule

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About Nenad Milanovic, DPM

I became a physician because this career provides me with a unique opportunity and privilege to make a meaningful impact on the most important aspect of life, our health. It is gratifying and I appreciate it very much. My patient care philosophy and goals are to treat my patients with the utmost respect, compassion, and integrity while providing excellent medical care to the best of my knowledge and ability. I strive to empower my patients with open dialogue and educational conversations encompassing all treatment options for their condition as well as sharing in their medical decisions with a common goal of lifelong health. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family. We enjoy traveling and hanging out at the beach with our dog.

Age: 39
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Nen-add Milan-ovich
Languages: Serbian

Education

Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Finch University: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
Kaiser Permanente - Sacramento: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1518353994

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nenad Milanovic, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

406 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

He is so good. I have gotten my son in the pipeline to go see him about an ingrown toenail

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

The physician and staff demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise. The recommended treatment for my heel provided significant relief.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Excellent service.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. MILANOVIC was amazing. Treated me with the upmost care. We talked about the condition of my toe. What my options were and what he recommended. I asked to watch the procedure, which he allowed. Dr. Milanovic explained every step he was making while working on my toe. Very pleased with my entire visit. The entire process from me walking In the building to me walking out was less than 30 min.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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