Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nenad Milanovic, DPM
I became a physician because this career provides me with a unique opportunity and privilege to make a meaningful impact on the most important aspect of life, our health. It is gratifying and I appreciate it very much. My patient care philosophy and goals are to treat my patients with the utmost respect, compassion, and integrity while providing excellent medical care to the best of my knowledge and ability. I strive to empower my patients with open dialogue and educational conversations encompassing all treatment options for their condition as well as sharing in their medical decisions with a common goal of lifelong health. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family. We enjoy traveling and hanging out at the beach with our dog.
Age:36
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Nen-add Milan-ovich
Languages:English
Education
Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Finch University:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Kaiser Permanente - Sacramento:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1518353994
Insurance plans accepted
Nenad Milanovic, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
253 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Milanovic was extremely honest, listened well & gave honest expectations. This was the first doctor who has shown any concern for me. In the NINE months I've been dealing with this injury.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
I am very satisfied w/the care I have been receiving so far.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Milanovic and his nursing staff were excellent. The doctor and nurses were professional and courteous. It was a good experience.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Experienced and knowledgeable about everything, thanks.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
