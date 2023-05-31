About Nenad Milanovic, DPM

I became a physician because this career provides me with a unique opportunity and privilege to make a meaningful impact on the most important aspect of life, our health. It is gratifying and I appreciate it very much. My patient care philosophy and goals are to treat my patients with the utmost respect, compassion, and integrity while providing excellent medical care to the best of my knowledge and ability. I strive to empower my patients with open dialogue and educational conversations encompassing all treatment options for their condition as well as sharing in their medical decisions with a common goal of lifelong health. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family. We enjoy traveling and hanging out at the beach with our dog.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Nen-add Milan-ovich

Languages: English

Education Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Finch University : Medical School

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Kaiser Permanente - Sacramento : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1518353994