Doctor experiences a different side of medicine
Dr. Nick Saade sees a lot in the emergency room, but he saw a whole new side of medicine when his pregnant wife was diagnosed with preeclampsia.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1023463734
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Saade, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Saade, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Nicholas Saade, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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