About Nora El-Khatib, MD

I chose to become an ophthalmologist to help improve the vision and lives of those in my community. My goal is to deliver excellent medical care compassionately and to treat every patient as if they were a part of my family. A strong patient-physician relationship is essential to positive outcomes, where both the physician and patient are happy. I work hard to advocate for my patients and ensure that they receive the best care possible. I enjoy traveling, skiing and biking in my spare time.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ka-teeb

Languages: Arabic , English , Spanish

Education Columbia University : Medical School

New York Hospital : Internship

University of Maryland : Residency

Baylor College of Medicine : Fellowship



