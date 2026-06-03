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Nora Khatib, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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233 Lewis St

619-501-9050

233 Lewis St
San Diego, CA 92103

Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

619-420-2111

681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Location and phone

  1. 233 Lewis St
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-501-9050

  2. Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

    681 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-420-2111

Care schedule

233 Lewis St

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

681 3rd Ave

  •  

    Wednesday

About Nora Khatib, MD

I chose to become an ophthalmologist to help improve the vision and lives of those in my community. My goal is to deliver excellent medical care compassionately and to treat every patient as if they were a part of my family. A strong patient-physician relationship is essential to positive outcomes, where both the physician and patient are happy. I work hard to advocate for my patients and ensure that they receive the best care possible. I enjoy traveling, skiing and biking in my spare time.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ka-teeb
Languages: Arabic, Spanish

Education

Columbia University: Medical School
New York Hospital: Internship
University of Maryland: Residency
Baylor College of Medicine: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538487756

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nora Khatib, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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