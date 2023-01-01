Nora El-Khatib, MD
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Nora El-Khatib, MD
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 233 Lewis St
San Diego, CA 92103
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
233 Lewis St
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center681 3rd Ave
-
Wednesday
About Nora El-Khatib, MD
I chose to become an ophthalmologist to help improve the vision and lives of those in my community. My goal is to deliver excellent medical care compassionately and to treat every patient as if they were a part of my family. A strong patient-physician relationship is essential to positive outcomes, where both the physician and patient are happy. I work hard to advocate for my patients and ensure that they receive the best care possible. I enjoy traveling, skiing and biking in my spare time.
Age:39
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ka-teeb
Languages:Arabic, English, Spanish
Education
Columbia University:Medical School
New York Hospital:Internship
University of Maryland:Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
- Retinal detachment - evaluation and repair
NPI
1538487756
