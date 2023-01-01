Nora El-Khatib, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 233 Lewis St
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions
    619-501-9050
  2. Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center
    681 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-420-2111

Care schedule

233 Lewis St
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center
681 3rd Ave
  •  
    Wednesday

About Nora El-Khatib, MD

I chose to become an ophthalmologist to help improve the vision and lives of those in my community. My goal is to deliver excellent medical care compassionately and to treat every patient as if they were a part of my family. A strong patient-physician relationship is essential to positive outcomes, where both the physician and patient are happy. I work hard to advocate for my patients and ensure that they receive the best care possible. I enjoy traveling, skiing and biking in my spare time.
Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2016
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Ka-teeb
Languages: 
Arabic, English, Spanish
Education
Columbia University:
 Medical School
New York Hospital:
 Internship
University of Maryland:
 Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538487756

Insurance plans accepted

Nora El-Khatib, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nora El-Khatib, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.