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About Pargol Samani, MD
I am a cardiologist who completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Kettering Medical Center in Ohio. I am board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, adult echocardiography and nuclear cardiology. Prior to my fellowship, I completed two years of postdoctoral research in the cardiovascular research department at UCLA. I also specialize in invasive cardiac procedures, including coronary angiography, pacemaker placement, implantable loop recorder insertion (LINQ), transesophageal echocardiography and electrical cardioversion. I listen carefully to each patient and consider their overall health and well-being, striving to address both short- and long-term health goals. I am committed to ensuring all questions and concerns are addressed and that each patient receives the highest quality of care. My special interests include the prevention of heart disease, as well as the treatment of hypertensive heart disease, hyperlipidemia, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, valvular heart disease and cardiac arrhythmias. My goal is to provide comprehensive, advanced heart care through both prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease.
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