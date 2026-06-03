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Paul H. Brion, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

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2023 W Vista Way

760-724-5800

2023 W Vista Way
Suite H
Vista, CA 92083

Arthritis Consultants of North County, APC

3998 Vista Way
Suite E
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. 2023 W Vista Way
    Suite H
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

    760-724-5800

  2. Arthritis Consultants of North County, APC

    3998 Vista Way
    Suite E
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

About Paul H. Brion, MD

I became a physician because I have always had a passion for science and helping people. Rheumatology allows me to build long-term relationships with my patients, treating complex and often chronic diseases. I always put patient care first and strive to make shared decisions based on up-to-date medical knowledge. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, road bicycling, playing pickleball and cards, listening to podcasts, and spending time with my family.

Gender: Male

Education

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Fellowship
UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School: Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1295724326

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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