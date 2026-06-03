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2023 W Vista Way
Suite H
Vista, CA 92083
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Arthritis Consultants of North County, APC
3998 Vista Way
Suite E
Oceanside, CA 92056
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About Paul H. Brion, MD
I became a physician because I have always had a passion for science and helping people. Rheumatology allows me to build long-term relationships with my patients, treating complex and often chronic diseases. I always put patient care first and strive to make shared decisions based on up-to-date medical knowledge. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, road bicycling, playing pickleball and cards, listening to podcasts, and spending time with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1295724326
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul H. Brion, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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