Paul Imus, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. La Mesa Pediatrics
    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 200
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-464-6434

About Paul Imus, MD

I have always enjoyed being with children and helping families, and knew becoming a pediatrician would allow me to combine both interests. My aim as a physician is to provide the best patient care possible to each baby, child and adolescent I see, while also providing a warm and open environment for families. Parents often have many questions, and my goal is to involve them during visits so that they leave with the satisfaction that all of their questions were answered. I enjoy movies, finding new restaurants around town and watching sporting events.
Age:
 38
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104116680

Insurance plans accepted

Paul Imus, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Imus, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.