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Paul M. Imus, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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La Mesa Pediatrics

619-464-6434

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 205
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. La Mesa Pediatrics

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 205
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-464-6434

About Paul M. Imus, MD

I have always enjoyed being with children and helping families, and knew becoming a pediatrician would allow me to combine both interests. My aim as a physician is to provide the best patient care possible to each baby, child and adolescent I see, while also providing a warm and open environment for families. Parents often have many questions, and my goal is to involve them during visits so that they leave with the satisfaction that all of their questions were answered. I enjoy movies, finding new restaurants around town and watching sporting events.

Age: 41
Gender: Male

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1104116680

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Paul M. Imus, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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