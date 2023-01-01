About Paul Imus, MD

I have always enjoyed being with children and helping families, and knew becoming a pediatrician would allow me to combine both interests. My aim as a physician is to provide the best patient care possible to each baby, child and adolescent I see, while also providing a warm and open environment for families. Parents often have many questions, and my goal is to involve them during visits so that they leave with the satisfaction that all of their questions were answered. I enjoy movies, finding new restaurants around town and watching sporting events.

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Languages: English

