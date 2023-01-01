Paul Imus, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
La Mesa Pediatrics8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 200
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Paul Imus, MD
I have always enjoyed being with children and helping families, and knew becoming a pediatrician would allow me to combine both interests. My aim as a physician is to provide the best patient care possible to each baby, child and adolescent I see, while also providing a warm and open environment for families. Parents often have many questions, and my goal is to involve them during visits so that they leave with the satisfaction that all of their questions were answered. I enjoy movies, finding new restaurants around town and watching sporting events.
Age:38
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Colic
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104116680
Insurance plans accepted
Paul Imus, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
