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Paul E. Lizotte, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

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Seaside Medical Group of Tri-City

760-330-5055

115 North El Camino Real
Suite A
Oceanside, CA 92058

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Location and phone

  1. Seaside Medical Group of Tri-City

    115 North El Camino Real
    Suite A
    Oceanside, CA 92058
    Get directions

    760-330-5055

About Paul E. Lizotte, DO

Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

California Pacific Medical Center: Internship
University of California, San Francisco: Fellowship
University of Michigan Hospital: Residency
Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of Arkansas: Residency
University of Michigan Hospital: Fellowship
Henry Ford Hospital: Fellowship
California Pacific Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1699855841

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