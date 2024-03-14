Provider Image

Pegah Mashayekhi, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)

Location and phone

  1. Palomar Health Medical Group — Poway Urgent Care
    15611 Pomerado Road
    Third Floor North
    Poway, CA 92064
    858-675-3200

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Pegah Mashayekhi, DO

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Persian, Spanish
Education
Midwestern University:
 Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851650584

