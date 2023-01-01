About Peter Hanson, MD

My father was a physician at Grossmont Hospital starting in 1960, so medicine and Grossmont are both in my blood. I knew that becoming a physician would give me the academic and professional fulfillment I needed while being able to live in the same environment in which I grew up. My practice provides general orthopedic care through the office and the emergency room. I provide sub-specialized care to the greater San Diego area in the areas of knee replacement and arthroscopy, as well as anterior hip replacement surgery. I have developed an interest in clinical research focusing on the conservative management of arthritis, including several projects dealing with stem cells and other Ortho Biologic modalities. I believe in providing a customer-oriented environment for my patients. My wife and I enjoy spending time with our grown children and grandson. Learn more about Dr. Hanson at grossmontortho.com

Age: 63

In practice since: 1991

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Irvine : Medical School

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship

University of California, Davis : Residency

University of California, Davis : Internship



