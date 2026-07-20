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Peter B. Hanson, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group

619-462-3131

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-256
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-462-3131

About Peter B. Hanson, MD

My father was a physician at Grossmont Hospital starting in 1960, so medicine and Grossmont are both in my blood. I knew that becoming a physician would give me the academic and professional fulfillment I needed while being able to live in the same environment in which I grew up. My practice provides general orthopedic care through the office and the emergency room. I provide sub-specialized care to the greater San Diego area in the areas of knee replacement and arthroscopy, as well as anterior hip replacement surgery. I have developed an interest in clinical research focusing on the conservative management of arthritis, including several projects dealing with stem cells and other Ortho Biologic modalities. I believe in providing a customer-oriented environment for my patients. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. My wife and I enjoy spending time with our grown children and grandson. Learn more about Dr. Hanson at grossmontortho.com

Age: 66
In practice since: 1991
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Fellowship
University of California, Davis: Residency
University of California, Davis: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1841216603

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Peter B. Hanson, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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