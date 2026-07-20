Connecting with patients through shared experience
Art Bowie, a physical therapy aide at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, draws on his own hip replacement journey to inspire patients.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942
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My father was a physician at Grossmont Hospital starting in 1960, so medicine and Grossmont are both in my blood. I knew that becoming a physician would give me the academic and professional fulfillment I needed while being able to live in the same environment in which I grew up. My practice provides general orthopedic care through the office and the emergency room. I provide sub-specialized care to the greater San Diego area in the areas of knee replacement and arthroscopy, as well as anterior hip replacement surgery. I have developed an interest in clinical research focusing on the conservative management of arthritis, including several projects dealing with stem cells and other Ortho Biologic modalities. I believe in providing a customer-oriented environment for my patients. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. My wife and I enjoy spending time with our grown children and grandson. Learn more about Dr. Hanson at grossmontortho.com
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1841216603
Peter B. Hanson, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter B. Hanson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Peter B. Hanson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Art Bowie, a physical therapy aide at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, draws on his own hip replacement journey to inspire patients.
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