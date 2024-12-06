As a U.S. Navy veteran and physical therapy aide at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Art Bowie has always been committed to helping others navigate challenging times. For nearly 30 years, he has guided orthopedic patients through the often difficult road to recovery. But this year, his work took on new meaning when he underwent his own total hip replacement.

The experience gave Bowie, 58, a fresh perspective and a renewed sense of purpose.

“I’ve spent my career encouraging patients to push through their recovery,” he says. “But I never thought I’d be the one in need of that same encouragement.”

From caretaker to patient

Bowie’s path to surgery began with what he initially thought was a sports-related strain. As a lifelong athlete and longtime captain of Sharp’s softball team, he assumed the discomfort was normal wear and tear that would improve with time. But as the pain worsened — making even simple tasks, like putting on socks, a struggle — he knew it was time to seek help.

“I tried to mask the pain,” Bowie says. “I didn’t want to go into a patient’s room hobbling around, so instead, I put on a brave face.”

That’s when he turned to Dr. Peter Hanson, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, who confirmed the need for a total hip replacement. While the news was hard to accept, Bowie knew the decision was necessary to regain his quality of life.

“I was in shock,” Bowie admits. “I’ve helped so many patients through this process, but now it was my turn.”

A deeper connection

The road to recovery wasn’t easy. Bowie describes the initial post-surgery pain as a “deep bone ache” and recalls how challenging it was to regain mobility in the first few days. But with the support of his wife, a registered nurse, and his expertise, he was quickly back on his feet.

“After five or six days, I kicked my walker to the curb,” Bowie says. “Now, six weeks later, I can do anything I want — it’s absolutely life-changing.”

Sharing his recovery journey has become a powerful way for Bowie to build trust and inspire confidence in his patients. He emphasizes the importance of staying active, using ice and following prescribed medication routines.

“When I tell people I had the same surgery just weeks ago, their faces light up,” he says. “It gives them hope. They see me moving and think, ‘If he can do it, so can I.’”

Back to an active life

Before his surgery, Bowie’s hip pain had forced him to step away from many of the activities he loved, including cycling, gardening and hiking. But since his recovery, he’s embracing an active lifestyle again, even enjoying a recent trip to Saint Lucia with his wife.

That renewed energy extends to his work, where he now approaches each patient interaction with even greater empathy and determination.

“Knowing firsthand how much this surgery can transform your life fuels everything I do,” he says. “I’m able to move freely and give my best to every patient.”

For those considering joint replacement but hesitant to take the leap, Bowie has simple but powerful advice. “The pain is temporary, but the benefits last a lifetime,” he says. “Don’t wait — take that first step and get your life back.”

