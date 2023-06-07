Peter Hoagland, MD
Medical Doctor
Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
San Diego Cardiac Center890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
About Peter Hoagland, MD
I offer San Diego communities the expertise to address a full-range of cardiovascular needs and provide quality cardiovascular services to every patient who walks through the door.
Age:71
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:Residency
Massachusetts General Hospital:Internship
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Fellowship
Columbia University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Transplant management
- Weight management
NPI
1629059779
Insurance plans accepted
Peter Hoagland, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
121 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
Positive visit for check-up.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hoagland was very aware of my condition and extremely engaged
Verified PatientApril 11, 2023
3.3
Provider was in and out. Barely listened to my lungs and heart. I felt like he was " just going through the motions" Provider was friendly and personable.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Peter Hoagland, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Peter Hoagland, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
