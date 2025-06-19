Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Pratyaksh Srivastava, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1417319955
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Pratyaksh Srivastava, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pratyaksh Srivastava, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pratyaksh Srivastava, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.