Keeping your heart healthy doesn’t have to be complicated. According to Dr. Prat Srivastava, a cardiologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, staying active is one of the best things you can do — for you. Our hearts, he says, work better when we stay active.

Your heart is a muscle. Just like other muscles, it gets stronger when you use it. Even small changes can lead to big benefits.

“Exercise is one of the best medicines we have,” says Dr. Srivastava. “It strengthens the heart in a way no pill ever could.”

Regular exercise helps your heart pump blood more easily, delivers more oxygen to the body, boosts energy, and lowers the risk of developing heart problems. Even gentle activities, such as walking, can help you feel better throughout the day.

Put your heart and lungs to the test

To better understand how well a person’s heart and lungs work during exercise, doctors sometimes use a test called a cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET). During the test, you walk on a treadmill or ride a stationary bike while wearing a mask that measures breathing. Your heart rate and blood pressure are also recorded.

The test shows how much oxygen your body uses during exercise, a number called VO₂ Max. This gives doctors a clear picture of a person’s fitness and heart function.

While a CPET can be especially helpful for people who feel short of breath or tired during daily activities, or for those managing heart failure, it can also be useful for healthy individuals who want to assess their current fitness level.

Get in the zone

Sharp will soon offer enhanced CPET testing that provides “exercise zones.” These zones help people understand exactly what heart rate ranges they should aim for during certain workouts. This makes exercise feel more doable and meaningful by giving people clear goals and a way to see their progress.

“When patients can see their numbers and understand what they mean, they become more engaged in their health,” says Dr. Srivastava.

A CPET can also help doctors better understand symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fatigue or low energy. Additionally, it can indicate whether symptoms are originating in the heart or the lungs, help create safe and effective exercise plans, and enable doctors to track heart health over time.

More advanced testing is sometimes needed, but CPET provides valuable information that guides care safely. It’s a simple test that can offer a lot of insight and bring peace of mind, Dr. Srivastava says.

Another option: Little devices with big insights

Many people today also use smartwatches or fitness trackers to monitor their health. Dr. Srivastava notes that while wrist‑based heart rate readings can sometimes vary, newer devices are becoming more accurate and can provide helpful estimates for daily use.

Some people choose chest‑strap monitors for even better precision. These devices can also track heart rate variability (HRV), which can show how your body manages stress, rest and recovery.

While not perfect, Dr. Srivastava advises that these tools can help you better understand your body and may motivate healthy habits.

A healthier heart starts with you

Exercise is powerful medicine at any age, Dr. Srivastava says. It helps your heart work better, increases your energy, and supports your long‑term health. With tools like CPET and fitness trackers, patients have more ways than ever to understand their health and stay engaged in their care.

If you have questions about exercise, heart symptoms or fitness testing, talk with your doctor. Together, you can build a plan to keep your heart healthy and strong.

“You don’t have to be an athlete to improve your heart,” says Dr. Srivastava. “You just have to start moving.”

