Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Medical Group
3605 Vista Way
Building B, Suite 130
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-547-1010
Fax: 760-547-1011
About Rachel E. Perkins, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1427398320
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rachel E. Perkins, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rachel E. Perkins, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.