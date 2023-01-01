About Ramin Raiszadeh, MD

Using up-to-date clinical information, I advise my patients on which treatment will be most beneficial for them in the long term.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Baylor College of Medicine : Medical School

Baylor College of Medicine : Internship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center : Fellowship



Areas of focus Arthroscopy and arthroplasty

Laminectomy

Microsurgery

Physical therapy

Scoliosis

Spine surgery

