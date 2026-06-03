Repairing a herniated disc for the long run
Pioneering technology to prevent a disc from reherniating helped this patient get back to his family and law enforcement career.
Accepting new patients
La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group
488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 316
Escondido, CA 92025
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La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group
501 N El Camino Real
Suite 201
Encinitas, CA 92024
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Spine and Brain Institute of San Diego
6719 Alvarado Rd
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92120
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Using up-to-date clinical information, I advise my patients on which treatment will be most beneficial for them in the long term.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1518021369
Ramin Raiszadeh, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramin Raiszadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramin Raiszadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ramin Raiszadeh, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.