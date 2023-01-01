Ramin Raiszadeh, MD
Ramin Raiszadeh, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Spine
Insurance
About Ramin Raiszadeh, MD
Using up-to-date clinical information, I advise my patients on which treatment will be most beneficial for them in the long term.
Age:53
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthroscopy and arthroplasty
- Laminectomy
- Microsurgery
- Physical therapy
- Scoliosis
- Spine surgery
NPI
1518021369
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ramin Raiszadeh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramin Raiszadeh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
