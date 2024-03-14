Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8360
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Raquel Redondo, MD
Age:40
Gender:Female
Education
Anne Arundel Medical Center:Fellowship
Presence St. Joseph Hospital:Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Medical School
Rush University Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1174818454
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Raquel Redondo, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raquel Redondo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raquel Redondo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.