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Rebecca M. Reimers, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Maternal fetal medicine

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

DELETE - San Diego Perinatal Center

858-966-6710
Fax: 858-966-6266

7910 Frost St
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic

619-740-4966
Fax: 619-740-4957

8851 Center Drive
Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. DELETE - San Diego Perinatal Center

    7910 Frost St
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-966-6710
    Fax: 858-966-6266

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 201
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-740-4966
    Fax: 619-740-4957

Care schedule

DELETE - San Diego Perinatal Center

7910 Frost St

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Rebecca M. Reimers, MD

Age: 39
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

Tulane University: Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital: Internship
Brigham and Women's Hospital: Residency
Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Adolescent gynecology
  • Amniocentesis
  • Genetic counseling
  • High-risk pregnancy
  • Multiples (twins and triplets)

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1801207634

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rebecca M. Reimers, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.