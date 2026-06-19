Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
DELETE - San Diego Perinatal Center
7910 Frost St
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-966-6710
Fax: 858-966-6266
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic
8851 Center Drive
Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-740-4966
Fax: 619-740-4957
Care schedule
DELETE - San Diego Perinatal Center
7910 Frost St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rebecca M. Reimers, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1801207634
Insurance plans accepted
Rebecca M. Reimers, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca M. Reimers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca M. Reimers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.