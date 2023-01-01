Provider Image

Regina Mangine, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group
    9600 Cuyamaca St
    Suite 101
    Santee, CA 92071
    619-749-2150

About Regina Mangine, MD

My patient care philosophy is to empower and educate parents so they feel comfortable and confident with their child.
Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2007
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Tennessee:
 Internship
University of Tennessee:
 Residency
University of Nebraska:
 Medical School
1417177577

Regina Mangine, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

