Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
9600 Cuyamaca St
Suite 101
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
619-749-2150
Fax: 619-456-9744
About Regina M. Mangine, MD
My patient care philosophy is to empower and educate parents so they feel comfortable and confident with their child.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Blood disorders
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Spina bifida
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417177577
Insurance plans accepted
Regina M. Mangine, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Regina M. Mangine, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Regina M. Mangine, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.