Regina Mangine, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group9600 Cuyamaca St
Suite 101
Santee, CA 92071
About Regina Mangine, MD
My patient care philosophy is to empower and educate parents so they feel comfortable and confident with their child.
Age:45
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Tennessee:Internship
University of Tennessee:Residency
University of Nebraska:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Blood disorders
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Spina bifida
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417177577
Insurance plans accepted
Regina Mangine, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
