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Remia S. Paduga, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Neurophysiology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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The Neurology Center - Carlsbad

760-631-3000

6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. The Neurology Center - Carlsbad

    6010 Hidden Valley Rd
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    760-631-3000

About Remia S. Paduga, MD

In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Languages: Tagalog

Education

University of Kansas: Fellowship
Albert Einstein Medical Center: Residency
Albert Einstein Medical Center: Internship
University of the Philippines: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1194933853

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Remia S. Paduga, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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