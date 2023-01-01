Ricardo Soltero, MD
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Ricardo Soltero, MD
I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost effective manner.
Age:53
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Kaiser Foundation Hospital:Fellowship
Howard University:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Dialysis
NPI
1841295482
Insurance plans accepted
Ricardo Soltero, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
