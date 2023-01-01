Richard Sacks, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Pulmonary Clinic3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Richard Sacks, MD
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Cape Town:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Internship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- COPD
- Dyspnea
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary embolism
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811034143
Insurance plans accepted
Richard Sacks, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Richard Sacks, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Sacks, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
