Paramedic pays it forward
What Dre Dominguez thought was a mild asthma attack quickly turned into a life-threatening illness.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp Memorial Hospital Outpatient Pulmonary Nodule Clinic
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4, Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123-2773
Get directions
858-939-5864
Fax: 858-939-5582
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1811034143
Richard S. Sacks, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard S. Sacks, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Richard S. Sacks, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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