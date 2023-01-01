Richard Tu, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Location and phone
- 10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 105
San Diego, CA 92126
- 230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118
- 4475 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
About Richard Tu, DPM
I chose to become a foot and ankle specialist because it was one of the few careers where I could assist my patients immediately without surgery. It is a challenging profession that is both diverse and rewarding. I enjoy keeping up to date with current medical procedures to effectively support my patients with their health concerns. When available, I provide educational opportunities using computers and technology. I treat each individual as I would want my own family members cared for. In my leisure time, I enjoy telling my staff silly jokes, exercising, maintaining our office saltwater fish tank, and going to the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and Legoland with my family.
Age:46
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA):Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Fungal nails
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Trauma
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1134270994
Insurance plans accepted
Richard Tu, DPM, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Richard Tu, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Tu, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
