About Richard Tu, DPM

I chose to become a foot and ankle specialist because it was one of the few careers where I could assist my patients immediately without surgery. It is a challenging profession that is both diverse and rewarding. I enjoy keeping up to date with current medical procedures to effectively support my patients with their health concerns. When available, I provide educational opportunities using computers and technology. I treat each individual as I would want my own family members cared for. In my leisure time, I enjoy telling my staff silly jokes, exercising, maintaining our office saltwater fish tank, and going to the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and Legoland with my family.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA) : Residency

California College Of Podiatric Medicine : Medical School

St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



