Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 105
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
619-269-4747
Fax: 619-269-4949
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
619-269-4747
Fax: 619-269-4949
4475 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Get directions
Care schedule
10737 Camino Ruiz
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
230 Prospect Pl
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Richard T. Tu, DPM
I chose to become a foot and ankle specialist because it was one of the few careers where I could assist my patients immediately without surgery. It is a challenging profession that is both diverse and rewarding. I enjoy keeping up to date with current medical procedures to effectively support my patients with their health concerns. When available, I provide educational opportunities using computers and technology. I treat each individual as I would want my own family members cared for. In my leisure time, I enjoy telling my staff silly jokes, exercising, maintaining our office saltwater fish tank, and going to the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and Legoland with my family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Fungal nails
- House calls
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Nursing home visits
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Trauma
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1134270994
Insurance plans accepted
Richard T. Tu, DPM, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard T. Tu, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.