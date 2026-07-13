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Richard T. Tu, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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10737 Camino Ruiz

619-269-4747
Fax: 619-269-4949

10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 105
San Diego, CA 92126

230 Prospect Pl

619-269-4747
Fax: 619-269-4949

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118

4475 University Ave

619-269-4747

4475 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 10737 Camino Ruiz
    Suite 105
    San Diego, CA 92126
    Get directions

    619-269-4747
    Fax: 619-269-4949

  2. 230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 210
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-269-4747
    Fax: 619-269-4949

  3. 4475 University Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions

    619-269-4747

Care schedule

10737 Camino Ruiz

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230 Prospect Pl

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About Richard T. Tu, DPM

I chose to become a foot and ankle specialist because it was one of the few careers where I could assist my patients immediately without surgery. It is a challenging profession that is both diverse and rewarding. I enjoy keeping up to date with current medical procedures to effectively support my patients with their health concerns. When available, I provide educational opportunities using computers and technology. I treat each individual as I would want my own family members cared for. In my leisure time, I enjoy telling my staff silly jokes, exercising, maintaining our office saltwater fish tank, and going to the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and Legoland with my family.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male

Education

St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA): Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco, CA): Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1134270994

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Richard T. Tu, DPM, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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