Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
United Medical Doctors
3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
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About Rina Jain, MD
Patient care is about respecting the individual along with his or her time and providing a high level of expertise combined with kindness and compassion. I like to treat patients in a way that I would want my own family to be treated, which is to serve as their advocate and act in his or her best interest. My goal is to help people return to good health and to offer comfort whenever possible. I am passionate about helping people heal so that they can return to their lives with their families. During my free time, I am an avid reader - my iPad is getting full. I also enjoy exercising and ballroom dancing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861495756
Insurance plans accepted
Rina Jain, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
43 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
I'm very satisfied and happy that my questions in regard of my ailment was professionally explained that makes me more ease and comfortable.
Verified Patient
May 5, 2026
5.0
Jenna [PA] was great on my 1st visit after x-rays were taken, she brought the doctor in to look at them also.
Verified Patient
March 30, 2026
5.0
Ran current x-ray in their office of my knee. Gave me care option progression if Cortisone didn't work.
Verified Patient
March 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jain has been very informative and helping me with my daily pain pro hip replacement.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rina Jain, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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