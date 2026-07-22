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Rina Jain, MD

4.9

43 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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United Medical Doctors

858-278-8300

3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111

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Location and phone

  1. United Medical Doctors

    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 201
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-278-8300

About Rina Jain, MD

Patient care is about respecting the individual along with his or her time and providing a high level of expertise combined with kindness and compassion. I like to treat patients in a way that I would want my own family to be treated, which is to serve as their advocate and act in his or her best interest. My goal is to help people return to good health and to offer comfort whenever possible. I am passionate about helping people heal so that they can return to their lives with their families. During my free time, I am an avid reader - my iPad is getting full. I also enjoy exercising and ballroom dancing.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Jane
Languages: French, Spanish

Education

University of Toronto: Internship
University of Toronto: Residency
University of Toronto: Fellowship
University of Toronto: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1861495756

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rina Jain, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

43 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

I'm very satisfied and happy that my questions in regard of my ailment was professionally explained that makes me more ease and comfortable.

Verified Patient

May 5, 2026

5.0

Jenna [PA] was great on my 1st visit after x-rays were taken, she brought the doctor in to look at them also.

Verified Patient

March 30, 2026

5.0

Ran current x-ray in their office of my knee. Gave me care option progression if Cortisone didn't work.

Verified Patient

March 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jain has been very informative and helping me with my daily pain pro hip replacement.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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