About Rina Jain, MD

Patient care is about respecting the individual along with his or her time and providing a high level of expertise combined with kindness and compassion. I like to treat patients in a way that I would want my own family to be treated, which is to serve as their advocate and act in his or her best interest. My goal is to help people return to good health and to offer comfort whenever possible. I am passionate about helping people heal so that they can return to their lives with their families. During my free time, I am an avid reader - my iPad is getting full. I also enjoy exercising and ballroom dancing.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Jane

Languages: English , French

Education University of Toronto : Internship

University of Toronto : Residency

University of Toronto : Fellowship

University of Toronto : Medical School



