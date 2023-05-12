Medical Doctor
Insurance
About Rina Jain, MD
Patient care is about respecting the individual along with his or her time and providing a high level of expertise combined with kindness and compassion. I like to treat patients in a way that I would want my own family to be treated, which is to serve as their advocate and act in his or her best interest. My goal is to help people return to good health and to offer comfort whenever possible. I am passionate about helping people heal so that they can return to their lives with their families. During my free time, I am an avid reader - my iPad is getting full. I also enjoy exercising and ballroom dancing.
Age:54
In practice since:2003
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Jane
Languages:English, French
Education
University of Toronto:Internship
University of Toronto:Residency
University of Toronto:Fellowship
University of Toronto:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1861495756
Insurance plans accepted
Rina Jain, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
89 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Super nice dr. and staff.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
4.8
Only responded to those appropriate for my visit.
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
4.2
Tests still scheduled to be performed.
Verified PatientFebruary 24, 2023
5.0
Great experience, Dr Jain is amazing
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
