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About Riya B. Luhar, DO
Gender: Female
Languages: Gujarati
Education
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
University of Connecticut: Internship
University of Connecticut: Residency
Hartford HealthCare Headache Center: Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1235665662
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Riya B. Luhar, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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