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About Robert Afra, MD
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish
Education
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
University of Hawaii: Residency
Boston University Medical Center: Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1528178837
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Afra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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