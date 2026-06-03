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Robert W. Orr, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558

1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

    1380 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-867-0557
    Fax: 619-867-0558

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Robert W. Orr, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: French, German, Spanish

Education

St. Georges University School of Medicine: Medical School
University at Buffalo State University of New York: Fellowship
Cabrini Medical Center: Residency
Cabrini Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1598734550

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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