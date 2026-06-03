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Robert Shapiro, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

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North Coast Urology

760-637-2500
Fax: 760-637-2501

3609 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

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Location and phone

  1. North Coast Urology

    3609 Vista Way
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions

    760-637-2500
    Fax: 760-637-2501

About Robert Shapiro, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to be able to have a direct, positive impact on other people's lives in my career. Being a surgeon allowed this while also being intellectually and technically stimulating. My practice philosophy is to treat my patients like family, with honesty and compassion, while providing the most up-to-date, highest quality urological care. When I'm not working, I enjoy exercising and outdoor activities and sports, listening to music, reading and playing cards. My wife and I love to travel, and I am also a sports fan.

Education

University of Michigan Medical School: Medical School
University of Michigan Medical School: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1033198320

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