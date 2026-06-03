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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North Coast Urology
3609 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
760-637-2500
Fax: 760-637-2501
About Robert Shapiro, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to be able to have a direct, positive impact on other people's lives in my career. Being a surgeon allowed this while also being intellectually and technically stimulating. My practice philosophy is to treat my patients like family, with honesty and compassion, while providing the most up-to-date, highest quality urological care. When I'm not working, I enjoy exercising and outdoor activities and sports, listening to music, reading and playing cards. My wife and I love to travel, and I am also a sports fan.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1033198320
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Shapiro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Shapiro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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