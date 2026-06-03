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Robert W. Ziering, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Allergy and immunology

(board certified)

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About Robert W. Ziering, MD

I became an allergist because I grew up with allergies and understand how they can affect daily life. I treat the immunological causes of conditions such as hives, eczema and asthma. My goal is to provide effective care while minimizing the need for medication. When I’m not at work, I enjoy walking my dog and gardening.

Gender: Male
Languages: French, Spanish

Education

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center: Residency
Vrije Universiteit Brussel Faculteit Geneeskunde & Farmacie: Medical School
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Fellowship
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1215933148

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