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Rod D. Serry, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

Vascular surgery

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Escondido Cardiology Associates

760-489-1458

15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 300
Poway, CA 92064

Escondido Cardiology Associates

760-743-0546

1955 Citracado Pkwy
Suite 300
Escondido, CA 92029

Palomar Health Medical Group

760-743-0546
Fax: 760-317-9769

2130 Citracado Parkway
Suite 220
Escondido, CA 92029

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Location and phone

  1. Escondido Cardiology Associates

    15611 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 300
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    760-489-1458

  2. Escondido Cardiology Associates

    1955 Citracado Pkwy
    Suite 300
    Escondido, CA 92029
    Get directions

    760-743-0546

  3. Palomar Health Medical Group

    2130 Citracado Parkway
    Suite 220
    Escondido, CA 92029
    Get directions

    760-743-0546
    Fax: 760-317-9769

Care schedule

Palomar Health Medical Group

2130 Citracado Parkway

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Rod D. Serry, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Rush-Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center: Internship
Rush-Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center: Residency
Rush Medical College: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1912945130

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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