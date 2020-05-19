Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Vascular surgery
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
Vascular surgery
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Escondido Cardiology Associates
15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 300
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
Escondido Cardiology Associates
1955 Citracado Pkwy
Suite 300
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
Palomar Health Medical Group
2130 Citracado Parkway
Suite 220
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
760-743-0546
Fax: 760-317-9769
Care schedule
Palomar Health Medical Group
2130 Citracado Parkway
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rod D. Serry, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1912945130
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rod D. Serry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.